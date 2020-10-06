All eyes are on the seat-sharing announcement by the ruling NDA coalition in Bihar. After the separation of LJP, how many seats will the BJP and JDU contest, it will be clear today. Sometime from now, BJP and JDU leaders will announce seat sharing in a joint press conference. Especially after taking a different path of LJP, it has to be seen what the strategy of the two political parties will be.According to the information, the seat sharing formula has already been finalized in the ruling NDA for the assembly elections in Bihar. According to sources, after the withdrawal of the LJP, both parties will contest half of the seats. Screws were stuck on just a few seats, which have now been sorted out.

BJP will give a big surprise in the list of candidates

BJP has also completed the discussion on the list of candidates. According to sources, this time the party is preparing to give a big surprise in the list of candidates. The party may cut the ticket of five to six sitting MLAs this time. Not only this, the party is also considering not giving tickets to any close and relative of the current MLAs.

BJP-JDU continues round of meetings after LJP withdraws

The meeting of senior BJP leaders from Delhi to Patna is going on for the Bihar elections. Recently BJP Central Election Committee also met, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended. According to sources, in this meeting, the party decided that in this election, no MLA, MP or close to the minister or relatives will be given tickets. In the wake of alliance with JDU, the party is working with a completely new strategy in the selection of candidates. Particularly because of Chirag Paswan’s party LJP descending the Bihar elections alone, the party has changed its strategy.