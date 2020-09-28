Sadhu Yadav (brother-in-law) of RJD (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Sadhu Yadav) has been re-entered for a long time due to the politics of Gopalganj (Bihar Gopalganj) in Bihar Election 2020. This time he will file nomination from Gopalganj assembly seat on a PDA-backed Dal BSP (BSP) ticket. Sadhu Yadav will enroll in Gopalganj on Friday. For this, people have been engaged in public relations campaign since Thursday. Sadhu Yadav said that there is a huge crowd with him and people are coming to meet him since morning. With the entry of Sadhu Yadav in Gopalangaj, such speculations are being made that he can spoil the game of Grand Alliance.

Let me tell you, Sadhu Yadav aka Anirudh Prasad Yadav has been the most famous brother-in-law of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Lalu Yadav). Many cases are pending in the court. In Bihar, when Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi ruled, Sadhu Yadav had a strong influence. But Sadhu Yadav suddenly got away from the politics of Gopalganj as soon as he went to power.

Sadhu Yadav has also been an MP and MLA from Gopalganj in the past. Prior to this, Sadhu Yadav contested from Barauli assembly seat in 2015 and was forfeited till his bail. This time Sadhu Yadav tried very hard to contest on Congress (Congress) ticket. But when they did not get a chance to contest on the Congress ticket, then they have said to nominate from the Gopalganj Assembly seat on BSP ticket tomorrow.

Sadhu Yadav said that he has been coming to his residence at Hajiyapur Road since 6 am on Thursday and there is an influx of people to meet him. Sadhu Yadav said that the election of Gopalganj assembly will not be the election of Gopalganj assembly but of the entire district. Tomorrow when they enroll, it will be a wonderful thing in itself and it will affect the equation of the entire district.