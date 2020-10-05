LJP yesterday decided to contest Bihar elections alone. The party has made it clear that after the elections all the LJP MLAs will support the BJP. By the way, party president Chirag Paswan was already saying that our alliance is not JDU, but BJP. We will go with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar elections. Following this decision of Chirag, Kumar Vishwas tweeted today.

BJP and JDU will fight together, LJP and BJP will fight together but LJP will fight against JDU but LJP will fight in alliance with BJP, although LJP will fight against JDU, but JDU and BJP will remain with JDU and BJP at Center Or form a government with anyone. Did you understand

– Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) October 5, 2020

Know what is the decision of Chirag:

– LJP has decided that LJP will not contest elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

– LJP will contest the election with the slogan ‘Bihar First-Bihari First’.

– The party has made it clear that in many seats there can be an ideological fight with JDU so that the public can decide themselves.

– LJP will field candidates against JDU.

– Its alliance with BJP will continue.

– LJP has been talking about contesting on 143 seats from the beginning.