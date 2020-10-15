Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda (Jagat Prakash Nadda), who reached Bihar on a two-day visit to the Vidhan Sabha elections, has targeted the opposition parties fiercely. JP Nadda on one hand praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar. At the same time, Shahabuddin questioned the development model of RJD (RJD) under the pretext. Addressing the public meeting at the Government Inter College ground in Karakat, BJP National President JP Nadda compared Nitish Kumar and the Lalu Yadav government saying, “Lalu Raj had electricity in only 24 percent of the area in Bihar, today 100 percent. There is electricity. Then Bihar’s budget was 24 thousand crore rupees. Today there is a budget of 2 lakh 20 thousand crores. This is the development of Bihar. ”

Nadda ridiculed Tejashwi Yadav’s ’10 lakh youth jobs’. Nadda said, “Today RJD people are bringing a new map of development. They should thank Narendra Modi, because Modi ji has also taught them the meaning of development. RJD is the party under which Shahabuddin is politically Protection continued. Shahabuddin was sent to jail when Nitish ji came to government. “

Praising Prime Minister Modi’s self-reliance campaign, Nadda said that “80 percent of the world’s high quality makhana is produced in Bihar. We sell this makhana at a fair price by branding it globally under self-sufficient India and employing youth We will do the work of giving. ” While addressing the public meeting, JP Nadda said that Bihar feels like his home. Remembering JP, he said that when I come to Bihar, I feel as if I have come to my house. I have also seen the funeral of Rajendra Prasad ji and have been witness to the movement of Jayaprakash Narayan ji. Whenever I come to Bihar, I get filled with inspiration.

After the election was announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are away from campaigning in Bihar. But in the coming days, along with the Prime Minister, big leaders of BJP will be seen demanding votes in Bihar.