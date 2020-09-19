Highlights: The ‘outsiders’ who came to the party for JDU became confused just before the announcement of assembly elections.

Independent MLAs started campaigning as possible candidates of JDU.

The current RJD MLA Maheshwar Yadav is now in the Nitish Kumar camp, making the NDA unhappy.

Patna

The ‘outsiders’ who came to the party for the Janata Dal (United), the party of NDA partner and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar just before the announcement of assembly elections in Bihar, have become confused. Some MLAs and leaders of the opposition camp have recently joined JDU regarding the possibility of tickets. At the same time, some independent MLAs are already projecting themselves as JDU candidates. In such a situation, JDU is facing challenges in the state ahead of next month’s elections. The election notification is likely to be released in the last week of this month.

Unlike the 2015 assembly elections, the circumstances are different now. Nitish Kumar’s JDU, has now reunited with his old partner BJP. Which has changed the ground reality in at least 202 seats of the assembly, where in 2015 the JDU-RJD alliance had a direct fight with the NDA. The JDU, which was out of the Grand Alliance, contested 101 seats with the RJD at that time.

However, the NDA is now facing a lot of problems. The people who came to the NDA leaving the Grand Alliance have made the situation more complicated because they all came in the hope of getting tickets. While the BJP is firm on its policy of giving priority to grassroots workers in ticket distribution, Nitish Kumar’s party is clearly restless in JDU for about 20 assembly constituencies, where candidates field as per the 2010 seat distribution formula There is a possibility of landing in As the NDA started taking the lead on the election, the ticket of the eight sitting MLAs who defeated the JDU in the last election could be considered.

Independent MLAs start campaigning as possible candidates of JDU

At the same time, some independent MLAs have also started campaigning in their constituencies as potential candidates of JDU. Which has angered the grassroots cadres of JDU in Sakra, Kanti, Patepur, Gaighat, Sasaram, Paliganj, Parsa and some other constituencies hoping to get tickets on JDU’s election symbol. For example, Independent MLA Ashok Chaudhary from Kanti assembly seat in Muzaffarpur district is campaigning as a possible JDU candidate for Sakra seat. The entire leadership of JDU’s Muzaffarpur district passed a resolution in Sakra last week and warned against any outside candidates.

NDA camp worried in Patepur constituency

The NDA camp in Patepur constituency in neighboring Vaishali district is worried as RJD MLA Prema Chaudhary recently joined the JDU. Ram Shopishun, the owner of Paan Shop, says, “She won last time because Lalu and Nitish shook hands. But everyone knows that this seat belongs to Mahendra Baitha who has won this seat from BJP or JDU in the past. She was the leader of RJD till yesterday. How can NDA voters accept her? “

RJD MLA Maheshwar Yadav is now in Nitish Kumar’s camp

The story is similar to the Gayaghat assembly seat in Muzaffarpur district. The current RJD MLA Maheshwar Yadav is now in the Nitish Kumar camp, leaving the NDA unhappy as Veena Devi has been winning this seat. Faraz Fatmi has claimed the Kevati seat of Darbhanga as a JDU candidate after recently joining the party. He defeated BJP’s Ashok Yadav as RJD candidate in the last assembly election. Yadav, a three-time former BJP MLA, is considered a strong leader in the region.

Nitish Kumar directly interferes with the candidate’s selection process: Rajiv Ranjan

Speaking to TOI, JDU spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad assured that the concerns of party workers would be addressed. He said, “Candidates are the set criteria for selection. We always give priority to those who have invested their political life for the party. Our leader Nitish Kumar directly interferes with the selection process. For us, winning the candidate Is also important. “