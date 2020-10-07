Janata Dal United (JDU) has released its list of 115 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections. JDU had got 122 seats after seat sharing in the NDA. JDU gave 7 seats from its account to Jitan Ram Manjhi’s two. In this way, Nitish Kumar’s party now has 115 seats. The party has announced the names of its candidates in all seats. JDU has also given ticket to former minister Manju Verma, who was in controversy after her husband’s name appeared in Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal. He has been fielded from Cheria constituency.

While issuing tickets, JDU state president Vashistha Narayan Singh said that Nitish Kumar has changed Bihar during his tenure. Great work has been done on road, electricity and water. The people of every section are getting benefit from the schemes of the Modi government of the Center. Central government schemes are reaching the poor. We are contesting the alliance. Seeing our work, the people of Bihar will once again form the NDA government under Nitish Kumar.

JD (U) releases a list of 115 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Elections. Chandrika Rai to contest from Parsa Assembly constituency, Lalan Paswan from Chenari and Bima Bharti from Rupauli Assembly constituency.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its list of 27 candidates. National spokesperson Sanjay Mayukh told that the party has Pawan Kumar Yadav from Kahalgaon, Ramnarayan Mandal from Banka, Nikki Hembram from Katoria, Pranav Kumar Yadav from Munger, Vijay Kumar Sinha from Lakhisarai, Gyanendra Kumar Singh Gyanu from Flood, Atul Kumar from Bikram, Barhara Raghavendra Pratap Singh from Ara, Amarendra Pratap Singh from Ara, Kaushal Kumar Singh from Tarari, Munni Devi from Shahpur, Ashok Singh from Ramgarh, Niranjan Ram from Mohian, Rinki Rani Pandey from Bhabhua, Brajkishore Bind from Chainpur, Satyanarayan Singh Yadav from Dihri, Karakat Rajeshwar Raj from Goh, Manoj Kumar Sharma from Goh, Ramadhar Singh from Aurangabad, Rajeev Nandan Dangi from Gurua, Hari Manjhi from Bodh Gaya, Prem Kumar from Gaya City, Virender Singh from Wazirganj, Kanhaiya Kumar Rajwar from Rajauli, Anil Singh from Hisua, Warsaliganj from Aruna Devi has given ticket to Shreyasi Singh from Jamui.