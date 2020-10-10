Land reform Revenue Minister Ramnarayan Mandal, contesting from Banka seat, Javed Iqbal Ansari of RJD Banka: This time, the state’s Land Reforms Minister and BJP leader Ramnarayan Mandal is in the fray in Banka Assembly seat. Ramnarayan Mandal had a close fight with the RJD candidate in the 2015 assembly elections. Ramnarayan Mandal lost 2410 votes to Javed Iqbal Ansari of RJD in the 2010 elections. After this, Ansari is in the field again.

In Lakhisarai seat, Labor Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha competes with Amrish Kumar Aneesh of Grand Alliance Lakhisarai: BJP MLA cum State Government Labor Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has also been winning the Lakhisarai seat for two consecutive terms. In 2010 RJD’s Phulena Singh was defeated. Here, Congress candidate from Mahagathbandhan Amrish Kumar Aneesh. This time the JDU-BJP is with us.

Brij Kishore Bind in the fray from Chanpur seat, has won in the last two elections from here Chainpur: This time for Bihar mining minister and BJP MLA Brij Kishore Bind, there will be election to save seat and credit. Bind won Chanpur seat in 2010 and 2015. In both elections, the BSP was fought. Last time, BSP candidate Jama Khan lost by a small margin. Jama Khan is again in the field.

Bihar Education Minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma from Jehanabad Jehanabad: Bihar Education Minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma is contesting from Jehanabad. In 2015, Ghosi contested as a Grand Alliance candidate. He was pitted against Rahul Kumar of HAM. In 2005, Verma contested from Makhdumpur on RJD ticket and won.

Shailesh Kumar, the minister in the ground from Jamalpur seat, won the last time defeating LJP Jamalpur: Bihar Rural Affairs Minister Shailesh Kumar is in the fray from Jamalpur Assembly Seat. Shailesh Kumar won the 2015 and 2010 assembly elections by defeating LJP. LJP was with RJD in 2010 and BJP in 2015. This time from the Grand Alliance, here is Dr. Ajay Kumar Singh of Congress and Durgesh Kumar Singh of LJP.

Nitish’s minister Santosh Kumar Nirala on the ground from Rajpur seat, competing with LJP’s Nirbhay Rajpur (reserved seat): Bihar’s Transport Minister Santosh Kumar Nirala is in the fray from Rajpur Assembly (reserved) seat in Buxar district. JDU leader Santosh Kumar Nirala has also won elections in 2015, 2010. In 2010, Chhedi Lal Ram of LJP defeated Vishwanath Ram of BJP in 2015. Vishwanath Ram is on Congress (Congress) ticket this time, then Nirbhay Kumar Nirala of LJP (LJP) will also challenge.

JDU’s Jai Kumar Singh competes with LJP’s Rajendra Singh in Dinara seat Dinara: Bihar’s Science and Technology Minister Jai Kumar Singh is in the fray with Dinara Assembly Seat. Jai Kumar Singh of JDU is an MLA for the last two terms. His rival in 2015 was Rajendra Prasad Singh, who was the minister of organization in Jharkhand. Jai Kumar won the election with 2691 votes. This time Rajendra Singh is in the fray with LJP (LJP) ticket.

Challenge for Agriculture Minister Dr Prem Kumar to handle the gap of victory Gaya Town Assembly Seat: BJP’s leader from Gaya Town Assembly Seat and currently the Agriculture Minister of Bihar Government, Dr. Prem Kumar is an MLA. This time it will be a challenge for Prem Kumar to handle the margin of victory. In 2015, he faced Congress (Congress) candidate Priya Ranjan. This time again Akhuri Onkar Nath is in the ground against Prem Kumar.

Patna. The first phase of voting for Bihar Election 2020 will be held on October 28. In this first phase, voting will be held on 71 assembly seats in the state. The seats on which voting will take place in the first phase are all important, but this time people will have their eyes on 8 seats. Actually, on these 8 seats Banka, Lakhisarai, Chainpur, Chainpur, Jehanabad, Jamalpur, Rajpur (Safe) (Rajpur), Dinara and Gaya Town The electoral fortunes of 8 ministers of the current Nitish Kumar Government are at stake. All these 8 ministers won in 2015 Assembly elections when Nitish Kumar was with RJD or won by Mahagathbandhan or by defeating Mahagathbandhan. This time Nitish Kumar is back with the BJP. At the same time, the nature of alliances has also changed. Due to which the contest on these seats is considered interesting. This time, Nitish Government Minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma (Krishan Nandan Prasad Verma) has gone from Jehanabad seat to Jehanabad seat instead of Ghosi Seat. Let’s take a look at which ministers from which seat are in the electoral fray ….