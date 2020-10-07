The BJP announced candidates for two more seats including Buxar on Wednesday late evening. With this, BJP has announced the names of a total of 29 candidates. The BJP has given one seat in the first phase to Brahmapur, Mukesh Sahni’s party VIP (VIP). Parashuram Chaturvedi has got a ticket from Buxar. At the same time, Deepak Sharma has been declared candidate from Arwal.On the other hand, recently, Gupteshwar Pandey, who was seeking voluntary retirement (VRS) before his scheduled retirement from the post of former Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar, was speculating that he could be contested from Buxar. But JDU has released its list of 115 candidates on Wednesday. Former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s name is nowhere in the list.

After this, a discussion in the political corridors also came that Pandey might get support from BJP. Buxar of Buxar district has gone to BJP’s account. But the BJP has ended its last hope of contesting from the ancestral seat of the former DGP by making Parashuram Chaturvedi the candidate for the Buxar seat.

The list of JDU candidates has come, now what will happen to Gupteshwar Pandey?

With the alliance between JDU and BJP and the seat-sharing final being finalized, the BJP on Tuesday released the list of names of candidates for the first phase of Bihar elections. In this first BJP-JDU joint press conference Nitish Kumar told which party will contest in how many seats. In this, JDU has got 122 seats. At the same time, BJP has won 121 seats in the account (BJP Gets 121 Seats).

The BJP on Tuesday released the first list of 27 candidates in view of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The party has given tickets to five women candidates. The party has announced the Commonwealth Games gold medalist Shreyasi Singh as its candidate from Jamui assembly. She joined the BJP on Sunday. She is the daughter of former Union minister and socialist leader Digvijay Singh. A release issued by the party said that these names were approved in the Central Election Committee meeting chaired by JP Nadda on Sunday.