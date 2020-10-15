The parties involved in the grand alliance for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 have released a joint list of candidates for all 243 seats in the state. This was announced at a press conference held in Patna on Thursday. RJD state president Jagdanand Singh, Congress president Madan Mohan Jha and other leaders were present in the PC.

In the grand alliance, the Rashtriya Janata Dal has got 144 seats, the Congress 70 seats and the Left parties 29 seats. Among the Left parties, CPI (Male) will contest 19, CPI (CPI) 6 and CPI (CPM) 4 seats. Today the names of the candidates for all the seats have been announced.

Earlier, RJD, Congress and Left parties had announced the names of some of their candidates. But today the names have been announced for all 243 seats. The RJD had released the list of the names of 42 candidates a few days ago, which is as follows.

RJD candidate list 2020

There is a three-phase voting for the assembly elections in Bihar. Polling will be held on October 28 in the first phase, on November 03 in the second phase and on November 07 in the third phase. There will be results on 10 November.