Former Bihar DGP and recently voluntarily retired (VRS) Gupteshwar Pandey joined JDU today. The DPG joined the party on Sunday at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence.

He met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar a day earlier. After the meeting, Gupteshwar Pandey told that I had come here to meet CM Nitish Kumar. To thank him as he gave me complete freedom to serve my duties as DGP. He also said that I have not taken any decision yet on contesting elections.

Nitish Kumar has been praised on many occasions

Gupteshwar Pandey has praised Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on several occasions. He has praised the Nitish government for road-water and other development works including liquor ban. He was told that he is absolutely strict in the administration and policing. His vision is very clear. Recently during Facebook Live also he mentioned many things in support of Nitish Sarkar.

Election program announced in Bihar

On Friday, the Election Commission has announced the dates for the assembly elections in Bihar. The state will have voting in three phases, with the first phase voting on October 28. The second phase will be held on November 3 and the third on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10, with which the government will be formed in Bihar will also become clear. The Election Commission has also made several special preparations this time in view of the Assembly elections in the Corona era. While the voting time has been extended, several important steps have also been taken to curb the transition of Kovid-19.