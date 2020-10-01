Like the last election in Bihar assembly elections, this time too, all the four seats of Madhepura district of the state will be eyeing Madhepura assembly seat, Alamnagar assembly seat, Bihariganj assembly seat and Singheshwar assembly seat. There is a saying about Madhepura – ‘Rome Pope, Madhepura Gope’, this saying shows how much influence the caste equation and caste vote has in the district. Madhepura was once called the stronghold of socialism. The Samajwadi Party had already won two seats here. Later Lalu Yadav, who came out of the socialist stream, dominated the area.

How much influence Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (Rashtriya Janata Dal) has on four seats in Madhepura. This can be gauged from the last two assembly elections. RJD candidate R Chandra Sekhar won the Madhepura seat in the 2010 assembly elections when Nitish Kumar was in a wave in Bihar. He repeated the same story in 2015. However, then Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar contested together in the Mahagathbandhan. In the 2015 Bihar elections, the Mahagathbandhan swept Madhepura assembly seat, Alamnagar assembly seat, Bihariganj assembly seat and Singheshwar assembly seat. There were no seats in the NDA account. But this time the electoral equations have changed. Nitish Kumar is now in NDA with BJP.

Also read- Can you see the ears: Why did BJP put a guard on leaders like Giriraj Singh-Ashwini Choubey in Bihar elections?

First of all, let’s talk about Madhepura seat. Actually, Muslim and Yadav vote equations dominate Madhepur seat. This makes the equations good for the RJD. Senior journalist Pradeep Kumar, who has a hold on Bihra’s politics, says that this time the equations are becoming good for NDA in three out of four seats in Madhepur as Nitish Kumar and BJP are together. But RJD’s lead can still be considered on Madhepura seat.

Also read- Bihar Election: All the turn-arounds in the Grand Alliance, will Tejashwi Yadav be affected?

If we talk about Alamnagar assembly seat then this seat is considered to be the stronghold of JDU since 1990. JDU’s Narendra Narayan Yadav has won the Alaganagar seat five times. And now for the sixth time, Narendra Narayan Yadav of JDU is ready to challenge the opponents from this seat. This seat is also considered to be the stronghold of Jap chief Pappu Yadav. It is now impossible to defeat JDU’s Narendra Narayan Yadav in the 2020 election on Alamnagar seat, that is to say that senior journalist Pradeep Kumar. Pradeep Kumar said that the candidate contesting against Narendra Narayan Yadav disappears from the region after Haran, which benefits Narendra Narayan.

Bihar Election: BJP will give water to Nitish with Chirag’s Dalit card

Looking at the equation of Madhepura district, NDA is strong in three seats while RJD is dominating Madhepura seat. Senior journalist Pradeep Kumar says that every seat has an caste equation. If Asaduddin Owaisi’s party fielded its candidate here, it could definitely benefit BJP. In such a situation, one can say that in the four seats of Madhepura district, a 3–1 contest can be considered. Three seats NDA and one seat RJD.