Aftab Alam candidate of Mahagathbandhan was arrested on the symbol of Male who came to file nomination papers from Aurai assembly seat in Muzaffarpur district for Bihar assembly elections. He was charged with non-bailable warrants for obstructing government work. Aftab Alam has been arrested on the orders of City SP Rajesh Kumar.

Male candidate Aftab Alam said that he has been arrested under a political conspiracy. He said that in August 2020, 22-year-old son of Dilip Yadav was killed and hanged from a tree in Gayaghat. Whom the police was calling a suicide. At the same time, the father of the deceased was adamant on calling the higher officials. In this case, they staged a sit-in to summon high officials at the scene. An FIR was registered against him in this case.

Non-bailable warrant was issued against Aftab

CT SP Rajesh Kumar said that non-bailable warrant was issued against the candidate. He did not appear even after the court order. After which the warrant was issued. He was arrested when he came on the Collectorate on Thursday.

Collectorate came for nomination on Male ticket

On Thursday, the collectorate came for the nomination along with the elephant and his supporters. But the police were already ambushed for arrest. The police arrested Aftab Alam as soon as he came out after filing nomination papers. After the arrest, supporters standing outside created a ruckus.

Arrest has been done in the year 2014 also

During the 2014 general elections, the NIA was arrested in connection with the bomb blast at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gandhi Maidan rally. He later left after questioning.