new Delhi: For the Bihar Assembly elections, the Congress has named its manifesto as ‘Parivartan Patra’. The Congress has sought suggestions from common people for its manifesto and has issued a missed call number for this. Along with this, a website named ‘Bihar Ki Baat’ has also been started for suggestions. The Congress is going to promise to fill all government vacancies in 18 months in its manifesto.

Anand Madhav, chairman of the manifesto committee of Bihar Congress, said that before this, the committee has held more than half a dozen meetings through video conferencing with different sections. He said that unemployment is the biggest issue in Bihar.

In a press release, the Congress has said that in its manifesto, it will promise to fill all government vacant posts within 18 months, pay equal pay for equal work and increase employment opportunities. Apart from this, issues like education, health system improvement and malnutrition will be included in the main agenda of the manifesto. The Congress is also going to make promises such as to improve law and order, bringing business to the industry, and providing fair prices to the farmers.

Inviting the suggestions of the people, the Bihar Congress has tweeted- Become a part of our change letter to make Bihar a model state. Your suggestions are important for us. Make your suggestions available to us through:

Missed call: 1800121000033

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: biharkibaat.org

Facebook, Twitter: #BiharKiBaat

In Bihar, the Congress is contesting in an alliance with the RJD and the Left. All the parties will issue their own manifesto and a common minimum program can be announced by the alliance.

Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate from RJD, has already announced that his government will give employment to one million youths in its first decision.

