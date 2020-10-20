UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who went to campaign in Kaimur for the Bihar assembly elections, said on Tuesday that the construction of Ram temple said that our government has done the same. Yogi Adityanath also said that Bihar has a deep connection with Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attacked the opposition strongly in the election public meeting. He said on the grand alliance that they talk about the development of caste, family and a mere religion. But, the resolve of BJP and allies is one Bharat, Shrestha Bharat. On the Ram temple, CM Yogi said that I have come to Navratri with the message of Lord Rama from Ayodhya. The land of Ramgarh is associated with Vishwamitra’s taphobhoomi. We did what we said. The work of building the Ram temple is in progress. Now nobody will say that the BJP did not do what it said. Then form government of NDA. ”

At the election rally, Yogi Adityanath said that Bihar has a very old and deep connection with UP. In lockdown, he imposed his entire rule in the service of migrant laborers. Has taken care of their facilities and sent them to the border of Bihar.

Also read: As soon as Yogi arrives, the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in the rally, CM said – We talk about development, that of caste

He said, “PM Narendra Modi started giving houses to the poor. They will not give the caste, religion of the poor. According to the 2011 census, it started the scheme of giving cylinders, houses etc. to the poor. Has worked with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. The Congress has ruled the country for the longest time, but poor, development was not on their agenda. At the same time, RJD’s stomach is so big that he also ate cow-buffalo feed. In such a situation, I ask the question whether they should vote or not. ”

Let us know that Yogi Adityanath is the star campaigner of BJP in Bihar elections. CM Yogi was to address three election public meetings on Tuesday. These public meetings are in Kaimur, Arwal and Rohtas.