The dates of the assembly elections in Bihar (Bihar Election Date 2020) have been announced. The state will have voting in three phases. After announcing the dates of Bihar assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while holding a press conference welcomed the announcement of Bihar Assembly Election 2020 by the Election Commission of India. There is no challenge in elections.

Nitish Kumar said that the people of Bihar will decide who will form the next government. If the public gets the trust, then in the next term we will complete the remaining work. The public gave us work credit every time. Now the public has to decide whom he is challenging. If the public gives us a chance, then we will keep working. We have done a lot of development work.

We always have good relations with Ram Vilas Paswan: Nitish Kumar

On a question asked about the seat sharing, Nitish Kumar said that there has been no talk among themselves about the seats. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “We have always had a good relationship with Ram Vilas Paswan, who says what should not go on it. Now that elections have been announced, now seats will be discussed.” On the question asked about Chirag’s displeasure, CM Nitish said that he does not want to say anything about the parties that were already BJP’s allies, he is part of the NDA. The BJP will be looking into the matter on its own and it is likely that they have also been negotiated.

BJP has to decide: CM Nitish

President of Rashtriya Lok Samta Party In response to a question related to Upendra Kushwaha, Nitish Kumar said that we respect all fellow and opponents. Upendra Kushwaha in NDA has been BJP’s partner, BJP has to decide on them. Nitish Kumar has said that before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, those who left the BJP and left, both have to decide on the BJP.

Nitish clearly marked the Lalu family

Nitish Kumar said that if people have given us a chance to serve, then serving is our religion, for me the whole Bihar is a family. Nitish Kumar, while pointing at Lalu Yadav in gestures, said that for us the entire Bihar family is there, but for some people, the wife, son, daughter is the same family.