LJP released its list of 29 candidates on Wednesday. These include four BJP bigwigs. BJP state vice-president Rajendra Singh, former MLA Nokha Rameshwar Chaurasia, former MLA from Paliganj Dr Usha Vidyarthi and Jhajha MLA Dr Ravindra Yadav.

LJP has Imam Majali from Sheikhpura, Akhilesh Kumar Singh from Dumraon, Rakesh Kumar Singh from Kargarh, Kumari Archana from Belhar, Ravishankar Paswan from Sikandra, Shekhar Paswan from Chenari, Rajendra Singh from Dinara, Usha Vidyarthi from Paliganj, Rameshwar Chaurasia from Sasaram Dr. Ravindra Yadav from Tarapur, Meena Devi from Tarapur, Surun Paswan from Kutumba, Madhukar Kumar from Barbigha, Mrinal Shekhar from Amarpur, Sanjay Kumar Mandal from Chakai, Shweta Singh from Sandesh, Renuka Devi from Barachatti, Ranjit Yadav from Govindpur, Shasibhushan from Nawada Kumar has given ticket to Suresh Kumar Nishad from Mokama. Ravi Shankar Prasad Singh from Suryagarh, Parshuram Kumar from Drafthi, Manoj Singh from Rafiganj, Krishna Kabir from Nokha, Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha from Jagdishpur, Bhuneshwar Pathak from Kurtha, Ramashray Sharma from Belaganj, Nirbhay Kumar Nirala from Rajpur, Arvind Kumar Singh and Nokha from Attari. Krishna Kabir has been nominated from.

Also read: BJP warns LJP, expulsion of contestants from other parties decided

Here in the presence of LJP state president Princeraj Indu Kashyap, member of BJP Mahila Morcha, also joined the party. Former MPs Surajbhan Singh, Shahnawaz Ahmed Kaifi, Shravan Kumar Aggarwal, Krishna Singh Kallu etc. were present on the occasion.

BJP will sue if PM’s photo is put

In a joint press conference of the NDA on Tuesday, the BJP had clearly stated that there are only four parties in the NDA and they can use the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On this, LJP President Chirag Paswan said in his response that the Prime Minister belongs to the country and he is also our leader. After this statement of LJP, BJP has once again warned LJP that PM is not only the leader of our party but also our star campaigner. Therefore, if any party except the NDA uses the PM’s photograph, the BJP will file a case against him.

No party is entitled to PM: LJP

LJP has objected to the refusal to use the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by any other party other than the NDA constituent. Spokesperson Sanjay Singh said that no single party is entitled to the Prime Minister. We will go to the public with his picture and his works. The spokesman said that no party is entitled to a single party over Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If anyone complains before the Election Commission, the decision of the Commission will be followed. LJP says that our ideological differences are with JDU. We have a strong alliance with the BJP at the Center. Even after the election, this alliance will remain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the role model of the country. They are models of development. We will take his ideas to the country and the world.

First party leader then country’s PM: BJP

The Bihar BJP has warned the LJP, without naming the Prime Minister’s statement on the photo. Talking to reporters on the occasion of the duly entry of VIP in NDA on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and State BJP President Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal said that the Prime Minister is the first BJP leader then he is the Prime Minister of the country. Also, the prime minister is the number one among the 40 star campaigners for the Bihar assembly elections. Both BJP leaders said that in such a situation, except for the four constituents of NDA, ie BJP, JDU, Hum and VIP, no one can use the image of our star campaigner in elections. If any party other than NDA used the PM’s photograph, the party can also sue.