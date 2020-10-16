Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan has said that he was Hanuman of PM Modi (PM Modi) in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. Huh. Chirag Paswan while talking to the media said that I should not put Modi’s picture anywhere, he lives in my heart. I am his Hanuman, try to rip my chest. Was, am and will be with Modi.

Chirag Paswan’s statement came after the statements of BJP leaders. In fact, many BJP leaders said that LJP leader Chirag Paswan is doing ‘politics of confusion’ in the election campaign by taking the name of senior BJP leaders.

Responding to this, Chirag Paswan said, “I was, and will be, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There was a dispute about the picture that these people cannot put a picture of PM anywhere. So I tell them I don’t want to put a picture somewhere. The Prime Minister lives in my heart. I am his Hanuman. Look at my chest like Hanuman, Prime Minister Modi dwells in my heart. “

BJP’s target on lamp

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “Chirag Paswan has chosen his own path in Bihar and he is contesting the elections separately from us. He is trying to spread confusion by naming senior BJP leaders. This false statement will not succeed.” . ” Javadekar clarified that BJP has no ‘B, C or D team’ in Bihar elections. He said, “We have only one strong team and that is..BJP, JD (U), Hindustan Awam Morcha (Hum) and Vikashan Insaan Party (VIP). Our alliance of four parties is strongly contesting the NDA. Three The fourth will win by a majority and we will defeat the unholy alliance of Congress, RJD and Male. “