All the parties are busy in deciding the names of their candidates for the Bihar assembly elections. The meeting was held in the presence of BJP’s Amit Shah (BJP) Amit Shah at the home of JP Nadda (Jagat Prakash Nadda) in Bihar for the seat-sharing. The meeting was attended by Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan. According to sources, Chirag Paswan has made his stand in front of BJP president JP Nadda regarding seats. Chirag Paswan has left Nadda’s house after the meeting.



According to the information, Chirag was discussing seat sharing with Amit Shah and Nadda. Preparations for the Bihar Assembly elections have now started gaining momentum. Nomination has started from today for the first phase of elections in 71 assembly constituencies of 16 districts in Bihar. But so far only the candidates of the political parties of the state are not getting the final.

It is believed that this is happening because the parties are giving preference to contest elections in coalition this time in Bihar. Three coalitions have emerged in Bihar. In such a situation, the final decision on seat sharing is not being done in the coalition.

Election committee meeting at BJP state office in Patna

Here the election committee meeting is going on in the BJP state office in Bihar. After the state election committee meeting, BJP leaders will go to the Chief Minister’s residence and will discuss seat sharing with Nitish Kumar. Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, Bihar BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad are present in the meeting of the state working committee running in the Bihar state office of BJP. Apart from these, former Maharashtra CM and Bihar BJP election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis is also present. In this meeting, the names of BJP candidates will be discussed for the first phase of elections. The list will be sent to the Central Election Committee only after the names are discussed in the State Working Committee. Where the names will be stamped last.