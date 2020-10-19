There are different colors of assembly elections in Bihar. The leader is upset and the voter is calm. The candidate is working hard to get one vote in his favor. Meanwhile, National Ulema Council candidate Mohammad Parvez Alam from Gaya City Assembly constituency has come up for discussion. This is happening because they are doing their propaganda sitting on buffalo. Yes read it right, sitting on the buffalo.

After all, on the question of what they are doing, Mohammad Parvez Alam says that he does not have the money to buy an expensive car. I have buffalo in the name of Sankti. The person who owns the car promotes the car. If I have a buffalo, I am doing it on the buffalo. Parvez claimed that he is winning this election with more than one lakh votes.

Parvez is getting one more advantage of campaigning by sitting on a buffalo, crowds of people gather wherever he goes and sitting on it and Parvesh makes his speech easily accessible to the people. For this, they do not have to work hard to gather crowds. However, he himself denies that he has used buffalo to gather crowds. Parevaj is clearly saying buffalo is on me, so I am sitting on the buffalo and campaigning. If won, Parvez did not clearly show the answer to the question of whether he would go to the assembly on buffalo only and let him celebrate the victory on 10 November.