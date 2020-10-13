new Delhi: In Bihar, BJP and JDU can issue a joint resolution letter on 25 October. However, one party in the party believes that the resolution letter can be issued as soon as possible. According to sources, more than 1 crore suggestions for the resolution letter have been received by the party so far and preparations are in the final stages.

Based on the suggestions received after public relations from two crore houses, the party is preparing a ‘self-sufficient Bihar resolution letter’. There will be a vision of working for the next five years. BJP says that Bihar will lead Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve of self-reliant India by moving towards self-sufficiency.

A senior BJP official associated with the Bihar elections told Abeep News, “Self-reliant Bihar” is a statewide campaign through which the party has reached more than 2 crore households through various channels. Digital media has been used more in this campaign due to Corona epidemic. ”

According to the source, there are immense possibilities to make Bihar self-sufficient. Be it the fruits of Bihar, be it litchi, zardalu mango, amla, makhana or Madhubani paintings, many such products are in the districts of Bihar, which can make Bihar self-sufficient on the lines of ‘Vocal for Local’. Taking a step in this direction, the BJP started the ‘Self-reliant Bihar Campaign’. Glimpses of this self-sufficient campaign and job creation will be seen in the letter of success.

The Bihar unit of the BJP adopted many methods to reach the people. For example, through the medium of missed call numbers, websites, WhatsApp and digital chariots, the party has made suggestions to make Bihar self-sufficient by public relations with the people. More than 120 digital chariots have traveled across the state and collected suggestions. Suggestion boxes were placed in them. About 37 lakh people have put their suggestions in boxes.

Based on the suggestions received from this major campaign, the party will make a ‘self-sufficient Bihar resolution letter’. After the formation of the government, the BJP will use this resolution letter as a road map to make Bihar self-sufficient.

During the transition period of the Corona epidemic, a large number of workers migrated from Bihar in search of employment in various states during the lockdown. After this migration, the party’s effort is to provide employment to the workers and laborers around their home. While the efforts of the government are going on at this stage, the party will also try to woo the voters by emphasizing on self-sufficient Bihar to create jobs in its resolution letter. Apart from this, for students who have passed 10th and 12th also a big announcement can be a part of the resolution letter.

