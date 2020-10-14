The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its list of candidates for the third phase of the Bihar assembly elections on Wednesday. This list has been released for the third phase of Bihar Legislative Assembly. In this list, BJP (BJP) has announced the names of 35 candidates. In this list, BJP (BJP) has re-nominated Ramnagar MLA Bhagirathi Devi, trusting her. At the same time, BJP has announced Rashmi Verma from Narkatiaganj, Gayatri Devi from Parihar Assembly Seat.

BJP has fielded Ram Singh from Bagaha, Bagiya from Vinia Bihari from Lauria, Pramod Sinha from Raxaul, Lal Babu Prasad Gupta from Chiraiya, Pawan Jaiswal from Dhaka seat. While Moti Lal Prasad from Riga, Anil Ram from Bathnaha, Gayatri Devi from Parihar seat, Vinod Narayan Jha from Benipatti assembly seat, Arun Shankar Prasad from Khajuli have been nominated.

Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Raj Rao hands Congress, Kali Pandey leaves Chirag bungalow

Read the full list here

In the third phase, BJP fielded 6 women

For the third phase, BJP has given ticket to 6 women candidates. BJP has fielded Bhagirathi Devi from Ramnagar seat, Rashmivarma from Narkatiaganj, Gayatri Devi from Parihar assembly seat, Sweety Singh from Kishanganj seat, Nisha Singh from Pranpur assembly and Kavita Paswan from Kodha assembly seat.

Bihar Election: PM’s lookalike Abhinandan Pathak, contesting from Hathua seat, challenging Nitish’s minister

Let me tell you, this time in the assembly elections, JDU has got 122 seats, BJP has 121 seats in NDA. Of these, JDU has given 7 seats to the Ham Party with its own account, while now BJP has given 11 seats to VIP. BJP and JDU have contested elections together in the last decade and a half except 2015. This time in Bihar, voting will be held in three phases and counting will be held on November 10.