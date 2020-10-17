The Bharatiya Janata Party has released a fresh list of its star campaigners for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. The list includes the names of MP and former Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Shahnawaz Hussain from Saran, Bihar. Earlier, the two leaders were not included in the list.

The new list released by the BJP has included 30 veterans, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, who will campaign for the NDA in Bihar. In the new list released by the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will campaign in Bihar.

Apart from this, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, MP from Delhi and former Delhi Pradesh President Manoj Tiwari, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, former Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh, Union Minister of State for Health, Ashwini Kumar Choubey has been given the command of the election campaign.

Let us know that elections are to be held in 243 seats in three phases in Bihar, the results of which will be announced on November 10.