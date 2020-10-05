Highlights: The round of meetings in BJP is going on for Bihar elections

The seat sharing formula in the ruling NDA has been finalized for the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2020 elections in Bihar, now everyone is waiting for its announcement. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has also completed the discussion on the candidates list. According to sources, this time the party is preparing to give a big surprise in the list of candidates. According to sources, the party may cut the ticket of five to six sitting MLAs this time. Not only this, the party is also considering not giving tickets to any close and relative of the current MLAs.

BJP made a special strategy in the selection of candidates

The meeting of senior BJP leaders from Delhi to Patna is going on for the Bihar elections. Recently BJP Central Election Committee also met, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended. According to sources, in this meeting, the party decided that in this election, no MLA, MP or close to the minister or relatives will be given tickets. In the wake of alliance with JDU, the party is working with a completely new strategy in the selection of candidates. Particularly because of Chirag Paswan’s party LJP descending the Bihar elections alone, the party has changed its strategy.

Strategy changed after LJP took a different route

Meanwhile, Bihar election in-charge of the party Devendra Fadnavis and party general secretary Bhupendra Yadav also spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda to convince the LJP and keep it in alliance with BJP-JDU. At the same time the issue was also raised in the party’s Central Election Committee meeting, however, sources have made it clear that the LJP is unlikely to return. However, party sources denied any shocking decision in the coming days.

JDU also made a special plan in exchange for Chirag

LJP President Chirag Paswan has made it clear that the party will not field candidates against BJP in Bihar elections. In such a situation, JDU is also considering a joint rally of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar under a special strategy. The JDU leadership is trying to convey this message to the public that the exit of the LJP has not affected the relationship between the BJP-JDU, rather it has strengthened the alliance.

BJP continues to rave about Mukesh Sahni

Meanwhile, there are reports that BJP leaders are also in talks with VIP Chief Mukesh Sahni. According to sources, just as JDU has given 7 seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party Ham, similarly BJP can also give some seats to them by discussing with Sahni. Mukesh Sahni’s party has an impact in areas with rivers like Kosi, Gandak, Budhi Gandak etc., in such a situation, the party is engaged in discussions to include them in the alliance. However, the final decision will be known only on the announcement of seat sharing.