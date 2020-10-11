The Bharatiya Janata Party has released the second list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections on Sunday. This list has been released for the second phase of Bihar Legislative Assembly. In this second list, BJP has announced the names of 46 candidates. In this list, BJP has nominated Renu Devi from Bettiah Seat, Krishnand Paswan from Harsiddhi (Su) seat and Asha Sinha from Danapur. Asha Sinha is becoming MLA from BJP here (Danapur) for four consecutive times since 2005.

For the second phase of Bihar assembly elections, there was a churning on the names of the candidates till late Saturday night. In this meeting of BJP, PM Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi), National President of the party JP Nadda, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and all other members of the Central Election Committee The names of the candidates were finalized in the presence. After which BJP announced the names of candidates today or on Sunday.

BJP has announced former MP Om Prakash Yadav from Siwan Sadar, Ramayan Manjhi from Daruli seat, Karanjit Singh from Daronda seat and Deveshkant Singh from Goreyakothi in the list of candidates for the second phase. Significantly, in the 8 Legislative Assembly of Siwan, BJP is on 4 and 4 in JDU’s share.

Please tell that JDU has got 122 seats, BJP 121 in NDA. Of these, JDU has given 7 seats to the Ham Party with its own account, while now BJP has given 11 seats to VIP. BJP and JDU have contested elections together in the last decade and a half except 2015, but this is the first time that BJP has got more assembly seats than JDU in seat sharing. Whereas before this, Nitish Kumar’s party contested more seats.