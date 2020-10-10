Ticket sharing tour for Bihar assembly elections is going on. Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal has given legislative ticket to a popular female chief. This chief was honored a few years ago by the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Center for his commendable work in Panchayati Raj. The name of this chief is Ritu Jaiswal. She is the head of the remote Raj Singhwahini Panchayat of Sonbarsa block in Sitamarhi district. The RJD has given him a ticket from Parihar assembly constituency.

Ritu Jaiswal had decided to contest the panchayat election after quitting a Delhi public school job and a comfortable life with her IAS husband. A few years later, he was awarded the Champions of Change Award by the country’s Vice President Venkaiah Naidu for his work. Last year Ritu Jaiswal was one of the village headmen (chiefs) of Bihar selected by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj for the capacity building program of sarpanch and panchayat secretaries.

Ritu Jaiswal was honored with the prestigious Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Empowerment Award – 2019 by Union Panchayati Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Out of 2.5 lakh panchayats in the country, 240 people received this national award based on various criteria. Apart from this, Ritu Jaiswal represented Bihar in SSE Talks held at IIT Mumbai. Also, Ritu Jaiswal was one of the 9 panelists selected by the National Institute of Rural Development, Government of India to link the Gram Panchayat Development Scheme to the mainstream.

You are doing commendable work as “Mukhiya”. Not only I hope but believe you will now be able to do the same development for entire constituency. Let’s make a crime free, corruption free and caste free state as stated in your twitter bio. Best Wishes https://t.co/GWgx3yyuqn – Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 10, 2020

Ritu Jaiswal has gained fame with her work in the panchayat. She comes from a state where women enter politics as proxies of their husbands. Ritu’s husband is an IAS officer who took VRS in 2018. At that time, he was posted as Commissioner in the Chief Vigilance Commission. He is now assisting his wife Ritu and is happy to see her dedication.

Ritu Jaiswal, who gained so much from his work in the panchayat, never had to contest elections. But in 2013, when she was visiting her husband’s village Narkatiya under Raj Singhwahini Panchayat, she decided to enter public life. Shortly after this, she quit her job in Delhi and decided that now she will work at the ground level. Although it was not easy. The villagers were initially discouraged but they persisted on their decision.

Ritu Jaiswal says that after coming into public life, people, especially women, asked me to contest the chief and I won. Today every village in my panchayat has roads, solar water pumps and tanks. It is also free from open defecation. In this panchayat, every house has electricity and street lights. She says that during the Kovid-19 pandemic, the people of the panchayat united and supported me in helping the needy. I want to continue working like this.

Ritu says, “When I look back, it seems that I had taken the right decision.” Politics needs to be given a new direction and this can only happen when women and men who are excited to do something will come in it. On getting the ticket from RJD, Ritu says that I was planning to contest the elections independently. I am happy that RJD has given me the ticket. If I win, I will try to change the Parihar assembly constituency.