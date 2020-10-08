Highlights: Election back in Bihar, the check-up game continues

JDU is being speculated of loss after Chirag split from NDA

On the other hand, the Grand Alliance also began to assess its stake after the separation of Chirag.

BJP can also get big benefit from Chirag’s bets

Patna / New Delhi

Today is the last day of nomination for the first phase of Bihar assembly election voting. Gradually the mercury in the state is reaching its peak. The Mahagathbandhan is engaged in political arithmetic after the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) split from the NDA in the state. At the same time, BJP is also hoping to benefit from Chirag’s decision. In such a situation, the question arises whether the LJP will harm the JDU led by Nitish Kumar or will the grand alliance benefit. Let us understand in 10 points what will be the effect of LJP’s decision on the political philosophy of Bihar, who will be benefited and who will be harmed ..

Increased expectations for the Grand Alliance?

After the LJP split from the NDA alliance, the RJD-led grand alliance has started looking forward. In fact, if the Aadhaar vote of Chirag’s party remains with them, then the NDA may suffer. In such a situation, the RJD and the Congress are busy strengthening their mathematics in the election election.

Gupteshwar Pandey’s last hope to contest from Buxar also ends, BJP gave ticket to Parashuram Chaturvedi

Will there be a split of upper caste votes?

The Mahagathbandhan hopes that the separation of the LJP will dent the upper caste voters and the upper caste voters who have avoided the RJD vote have found a new option in the form of the LJP. If there is a split of upper caste voters, then the Mahagathbandhan can directly benefit from it.

Congress will be bat-bat!

It is only after the separation of the LJP that the Congress is monitoring the political profile of the leaders joining BJP and JDU in this party. Chirag can benefit from the leaders from Rajendra Singh who joined BJP to LJP and the Congress is seeing a ray of hope for itself here. With the sharing of votes, Congress candidates can stand where they can benefit directly.

Who will benefit in triangular competition?

After the separation of the LJP, many seats will have triangular contests. The Grand Alliance is benefiting from these seats. Most of the seats where the triangular contest is expected to be held are by the JDU. Congress sources say that in the seats where the Mahagathbandhan vs NDA is fighting, the entry of the LJP will make the contest interesting and the Mahagathbandhan can benefit from it.

Chirag will be able to challenge JDU?

After the LJP parted ways with the NDA in Bihar, it is being said that the contest will be interesting in about two dozen seats. Chirag Paswan has said that she will not field her candidate against BJP. In such a situation, everyone’s eyes are on how Chirag will be able to become a challenge for JDU contesting 115 seats in the state. If Chirag manages to make a dent in the NDA’s Aadhaar vote, then Nitish Kumar’s party may certainly get a shock. If Chirag manages to win double-digit seats, then he will be in a bargaining position.

Chirag bets for 2025!

Electoral analysts believe that Chirag Paswan’s stakes for contesting the elections alone in the state have gone to the 2025 Legislative Assembly. According to analysts, Chirag and LJP will have their political power in this election. In such a situation, he will be able to prepare the strategy ahead again. Chirag is busy in promoting himself as a future leader.

BJP’s advantage or disadvantage with LJP’s ‘Ekla Chalo’ bets?

In fact, JDU candidates are more on the 143 seats on which Chirag’s party is contesting. In such a situation, if Chirag gets some votes in those assembly seats, then JDU will suffer directly. If BJP manages to win more seats than JDU in this election, then it will have a psychological edge over Nitish’s party.

With whom does the Dalit? Will be decided

Chirag Paswan is a leader of Dalits in the state. Dalits constitute around 16% of the population in Bihar. Chirag’s vote base is Paswan, which constitutes about 6% of the state’s population. At the same time, Nitish has made bets to placate Mahadalits by joining Mahadalit leader and former CM of the state Jitan Ram Manjhi in NDA. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see who the Dalits live with.

BJP gives message to Chirag

After the LJP parted ways with the NDA alliance, the BJP has also given a message to Chirag by making a deal with Mukesh Sahni-led VIP. The saffron party has given 11 seats to VIP and if the VIP managed to win even half the seats, it would be a profitable deal for the NDA. Not only this, BJP has also asked Chirag not to use the PM Narendra Modi photo during the election campaign. Bihar Deputy CM and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said that the LJP has been asked not to use PM Modi’s photographs during the election campaign.

Resentment against Nitish, will NDA get heavy?

The resentment of the people in the state has increased against Nitish Kumar, who has held state power for the last three times. In some surveys, people have expressed open resentment towards Nitish on many issues ranging from Corona. In such a situation, the question arises whether the public’s displeasure with Nitish will not overwhelm the NDA. However, the BJP is again trying to cross the NDA’s lead with the help of PM Modi’s name.