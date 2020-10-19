Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav has said that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is promising employment to 10 lakh youth in the first cabinet. The fact is that he himself has become the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal because he is the son of Lalu Prasad. Asked the question whether Tejashwi Yadav has the ability to get a job himself. So declaring anything or giving a statement is a different thing.

In a conversation with a TV channel on Monday, Bhupendra also attacked LJP. It is said that LJP has taken its own path. I don’t think he is in a fight somewhere. Yes, some votes can definitely be cut. On the possibility of a LJP-BJP alliance, he said that the situation has become more clear after the statement of Home Minister Amit Shah. Now there is no confusion. We are having joint meetings with JDU. All the four parties of NDA are preparing for the rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kidnapping industry run under husband-wife rule: Nitish

Taking a dig at RJD, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that the kidnapping industry used to run under husband-wife rule. His 15-year rule from 1990 to 2015 was dominated by genocide, kidnapping and hooliganism. When we got a chance to work from the year 2005, we established the rule of law. The graph of crime dropped and the kidnapping industry came to a complete halt. This is the reason that Bihar has now reached 23rd position in terms of crime in the country.

On Monday, the Chief Minister addressed election meetings in various constituencies of Gaya and Aurangabad district. He said that under RJD rule, minorities were being cheated. When we got a chance to work, then justice was served to the victims of Bhagalpur riot. Madarsa teachers were provided facilities like government school teachers. Arrangements for their employment were made by providing training and capital to unemployed youth.