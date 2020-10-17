new Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah clearly said that Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister of Bihar. In an interview, he put an end to all kinds of speculations and said that ever since our government was formed with Nitish Kumar, the BJP had decided that we will contest the elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. He said that whoever is spreading misconceptions, they are putting a stop to it.

If BJP gets more seats?

In response to this question, Amit Shah said that if there is no question of manger. Nitish Kumar will become the chief minister. Not only this, he claimed that the NDA is going to get a two-thirds majority in Bihar. He said that Nitish Kumar has been our partner ever since NDA was formed. There is a religion of alliance and we have followed that religion. The double-engineered government of Narendra Modi at the center and Nitish Kumar in the state will take the development of Bihar very fast in making it a developed state.

Explain that during the Bihar elections, the opposition party alleged that everything is not right between the BJP and the JDU. Especially after the statements of Chirag Paswan, the opposition tried to give it air. It is obvious that Chirag is constantly claiming that after the elections, BJP and LJP will form a government together. But now after Amit Shah’s statement, the picture is completely clear.

What did Amit Shah say on the question related to LJP?

Amit Shah said on the question related to Chirag Paswan that why he left NDA, only Chirag Paswan can answer this. Shah said that the announcement of breaking the alliance was made on his behalf.

Significantly, the LJP is contesting the election after separating from the NDA. However, she is also talking about supporting BJP candidates. On Saturday, LJP President Chirag Paswan announced that he will support BJP’s candidate Shreyasi Singh from Jamui.

Chirag Paswan again targeted the JDU, said – BJP and LJP will together create new Bihar