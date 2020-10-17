When the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 broke out of the Lok Janshakti Party’s NDA, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked why Chirag Paswan was with us. No, only he can answer this. But I first pay tribute to Ram Vilas Pswan ji. He said that it is a pain and loss to leave a partner, but what can be done when there is no talk in your hand.

In an interview to a private channel, Amit Shah said that as far as the BJP-BJP-JDU-LJP alliance is concerned, both BJP and JDU get LJP a reasonable number of seats. Was offered There were many talks about seats. I personally spoke with Chirag several times. But it did not work.

Giving the reason behind the failure of talks with Chirag Paswan about seats, Amit Shah said, “This time we have new members of the alliance, so the number of seats per party was bound to go down. JDU and BJP also have some Left seats. But this could not happen with the LJP. “

Shah further said that unilateral comments were also made, the result of which appeared to the party workers, hence making it difficult for them to stay in a camp. However, even after that we did not break the alliance, they made an official announcement to do so. ‘ On whether the LJP could return to the NDA after these elections, Shah said that “the people of Bihar understand why and for what reason the alliance was broken. We will see after the election whether the LJP joins the NDA. We are now There are opponents and will contest accordingly. “