Talking about the last four assembly elections, this is the first time that the nomination process has started for the Bihar Assembly 2020, but the seats in the two coalitions that have entered the electoral arena have not been reconciled. On the one hand, due to Tejashwi’s attitude in the Grand Alliance, one tax constituent left the party and on the other hand, the matter has been stuck in the NDA because of Chirag Paswan.

The foundation to build minus RJD was laid several months ago.

Even before the Bihar assembly elections, the current grand alliance in the state has been shattered. Is it now trying to form a minus RJD grand alliance in Bihar? In fact, the foundation of whatever is happening in the Grand Alliance today was laid in May itself. In the month of May, Congress leaders met at the residence of senior Congress leader and former Governor Nikhil Kumar in Patna. Many leaders like former Union Minister Akhilesh Singh and senior Congress leader Sadanand Singh attended this meeting. Through the meeting, the message was conveyed to the RJD that this time the Bihar Assembly elections should be contested under the leadership of the Congress. Apart from this, after the separation of JDU in the Grand Alliance, 101 seats should be given to the Congress with the quota of JDU.

Jitan Ram Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha, Mukesh Sahni had a separate meeting with Sharad Yadav

In the month of February this year, before the Corona epidemic, the RLSP of the UPA Kushwaha, the TDP constituent of the Grand Alliance, Jitan Ram Manjhi of the Ham and Mukesh Sahni of the VIP had a meeting with senior leader Sharad Yadav at the big hotel Chanakya in the capital Patna. In the meeting, there were indications that Lalu Yadav’s son and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav had expressed displeasure over the attitude and cooked different types of khichdi. Although no leader had opened his mouth after the meeting was over, all the leaders had slowly said that Tejashwi Yadav’s behavior was not right.

So is preparation for minus RJD grand alliance in Bihar now?

If you take a deep assessment of the tussle going on inside the Grand Alliance, then it becomes clear that the leadership of the Tejashwi is not going to be left to the remaining faction except RJD. If Lalu Prasad Yadav was out, he might not have come across such a situation. But Lalu Prasad Yadav is in jail in the fodder scam case. In such a situation, accepting the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav is not digesting the leaders of the remaining parties. So, do the Congress and other parties involved in the Grand Alliance want to redesign the RJD and leave the constituent parties leaving the Grand Alliance. Because seeing the signs that are being received, it is known that the Congress is also troubled by Tejashwi Yadav’s attitude.

Congress has prepared to contest elections on all seats

If the plan to create a minus RJD grand alliance fails, then Congress’ Plan ‘B’ has also been prepared. In the recent meeting of big leaders of Congress, it was also decided that if RJD gives them less seats then it can field its candidates in all 243 seats. It is now clear that Tejashwi Yadav wants to give the Congress as many seats as the Congress leaders should always be under the pressure of the RJD. Now the Congress is left as a major constituent in the Grand Alliance, a faction of the Left has also announced to contest 30 seats due to the stance of Tejashwi Yadav. According to the source, the new formula for seat sharing by Tejashwi Yadav, son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, has also not come to the Congress. Therefore, political experts say that in one to two days, the Congress can also be separated from the Grand Alliance. Political experts also say that this step will prove to be better for the future of Congress.

Here, listening to minus RJD, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari says that Congress is talking about leadership. But the grand alliance architect has been Lalu Prasad Yadav. Therefore, the talk of RJD grand alliance in Bihar is meaningless. At the same time, JDU says that the political journey of Tejashwi Yadav is over now. Because Jitan Ram Manjhi left with Tejashwi after being insulted by Yadav, then Tejashwi also gave Upendra Kushwaha a sip of insult, so he too broke away from the grand alliance. Now only Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Samajwadi Party are left with the Congress in the Grand Alliance. Earlier, only Manjhi and Kushwaha were not getting the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, now the Congress too is not ready to accept Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership. JDU says that RJD’s position in Bihar election 2020 is going to be worse than the 2010 assembly election result.