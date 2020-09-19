Politics has intensified regarding Bihar Election 2020. Many parties are tying up with other parties. In this sequence, Asaduddin Owaisi has announced an alliance of his party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen / AIMIM with the Samajwadi Janata Dal Democratic (SJDD) for the Bihar elections. Along with this, Asaduddin Owaisi targeted RJD and Tejashwi Yadav.

Asaduddin Owaisi said that where is the Grand Alliance now in Bihar. RJD tricked the public by forming a grand alliance. Nitish Kumar was in the grand alliance in the last election, now he is with BJP. So where is the Grand Alliance now? Owaisi said that if BJP is winning then it is RJD responsible.

Support of Dalits and other community members in this election: Owaisi

Speaking to a private channel, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, “I am sure we will get the support of Dalits and other society people in this election.” Owaisi said that under the leadership of Devendra Prasad Yadav, we will meet and decide how many seats will be contested this time. He said that it is true that the last time we contested 6 seats, there was no success but the work of the organization continued. Due to this, when the by-election was held on the Kishanganj seat, our candidate won.

Secular for RJD politics: Devendra Prasad Yadav

Giving information about the alliance, Owaisi said that an alliance between AIMIM and Samajwadi Janata Dal Democratic has been decided for the Bihar elections. The UDSA alliance will contest elections under the leadership of Devendra Prasad Yadav. He said that many parties are in contact with us, they are being negotiated. We welcome all parties who want to fight against communalism. Devendra Prasad Yadav said that RJD is secular for politics. The alliance that we have formed is generally secular.