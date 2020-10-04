Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan issued an open letter on Monday after denying the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (CM Nitish Kumar) in Bihar Election elections. In this, LJP Chief Chirag Paswan said- “I am part of Papa, I will never give up on the circumstances nor will I let ‘Bihar First Bihari First’ dissolve at any cost”

Chirag Paswan said in his open letter on social media that the decision not to contest elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar has been taken not to rule Bihar, but to take pride. He said- “Papa has always told me that don’t ever be afraid to walk alone, if the path and purpose is right then millions of people will come with you. Papa-mummy and blessings of all of you have a long way to go, now and now Experience. “

Question of death of 12 crore Biharis: Chirag

The LJP chief said that this is a big turning point in the history of the state of Bihar, the question of the death of 12 crore Biharis because now we have no more time to lose. Appealing in his open letter, he said that a single vote given to the JDU candidate will force your child to flee tomorrow.

The path of LJP is not easy, but we will fight and win also: Chirag Paswan

Chirag told his workers through a letter to supporters, “The path of Lok Janshakti Party is not easy but we will fight and win as well. I hope that by seeing my honesty, hard work, loyalty and resolve, all of you give your blessings to the Lok Janshakti Party I will appeal to the candidates, so that Bihar can be made first. I appeal to all the leaders and workers of the party to stand firmly with the party and give full strength to win the candidate fighting on the party symbol. “