ABP News team is on the ground to convey every big and small news related to Bihar elections to the audience and readers. In this connection, the team of ABP News’s special program ‘Kaun Banega Chief Minister’ reached Arwal today. During the program itself, some anti-social elements tried to target ABP News anchor Akhilesh Anand.

There was a gathering of workers of BJP, JDU, RJD and other parties in the program. Meanwhile, activists of political parties started shouting slogans in support of their leaders. Then some people tried to scramble.

Anchor Akhilesh Anand, along with his team, ran towards the car to avoid the attack. After this, anti-social elements threw stones on the car and tried to break the glass with hands.

On the whole incident, Akhilesh Anand says that as an impartial journalist, he will continue to introduce people to the truth. Even if people feel bad.