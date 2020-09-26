The political stirring outside the bungalow of the RIMS Director of Ranchi has intensified as soon as the bugle of Bihar Election elections is played. In the vacant Kelly bungalow of the RIMS director, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav (Lalu Prasad Yadav) has been accommodated. Meanwhile, many of his supporters are constantly trying to meet him. On Saturday too, a special supporter of Lalu Yadav, Leela Yadav aka Lalbabu Rai, was busy trying to meet him, although the jail administration did not get permission to meet him.

Lalbabu Rai, who read ‘Lalu Chalisa’ outside the RIMS director, said that in 1993, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav assured him to give tickets from Sitamarhi’s rectification. He said that the former RJD president of Bihar state Ramchandra Purave had a chance to contest from Parihar twice, but both times he dipped the party’s lutia. He assured that this time Lalu Yadav’s blessings are assured, then his victory in Parihar assembly constituency is certain.

Lila Yadav heard Lalu Chalisa’s footstool

Leela Yadav is the same person who wrote ‘Lalu Chalisa’ on Lalu Yadav. He says that Hanuman was a devotee of Lord Rama in Treta Yuga, Sudama was a devotee of Lord Krishna in Dwapara and that he was himself a devotee of Lalu Yadav in Kali Yuga i.e. ‘Leela Yadav’. He also heard the chaupai of Lalu Chalisa. LK also spoke about Lalu’s decision to stop Advani’s chariot in Bihar.

‘Until Lalu Yadav does not reach his point, he will stand here’

RJD workers from several other parts of Bihar, including Khagaria, are also constantly trying to meet Lalu Prasad to meet Lalu Prasad. On a sit-in outside the Kelly bungalow, an RJD worker told that he would stay here until he met Lalu Prasad and did not deliver his point. The movement of RJD leaders and activists continues outside Kelly Bungalow.

Today Sita Soren met Lalu Yadav

Here, today, JMM MLA Sita Soren met RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Saturday. Former MLA Radhakrishna Kishore also met Lalu Prasad. Radhakrishna told Lalu on his exit that he knew about his health. Significantly, Saturday is the day of meeting Lalu Yadav, convicted in Kelly Bungalow of Rams, and on the same day, according to the jail manual, three people can meet Lalu Prasad Yadav.