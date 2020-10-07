Highlights: Yogi Adityanath’s election meeting wants a large number of candidates in Bihar

BJP will cash in on the successful return of stranded migrant laborers in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu

With Yogi’s Bihar tour, preparations to spread in many areas through digital media

Lucknow

CM Yogi Adityanath will be the biggest star campaigner in the Bihar Assembly elections. CM Yogi will have the most number of meetings after PM Narendra Modi. Most of the candidates who contested the assembly elections on the NDA ticket have demanded Yogi to campaign with PM Modi. In view of the tremendous graph of the popularity of Yogi in Bihar, the BJP leadership has decided to schedule an election campaign. There are plans to hold the maximum number of election meetings of CM Yogi especially in North Bihar, Mithilanchal and Central Bihar including Patna, Gaya, Nalanda, Siwan, Hajipur, Bhagalpur, Buxar, Bhojpur, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Darbhanga.

Most of the NDA candidates have demanded CM Yogi for campaigning in their respective areas. In view of this, Yogi has prepared a plan to promote in many fields through digital tour with Bihar tour. In view of CM Yogi’s impeccable image and aggressive working style, most of the BJP candidates in Bihar want him to campaign.

Bihar election: Mukesh Sahni’s VIP reception with 11 seats in NDA, says RJD stings dagger, BJP puts ointment

Impact of cow protection in many areas of Bihar

Apart from this, Gorakshapeeth also has a significant influence in many areas of Bihar. Because of this, the candidates want CM Yogi to campaign for them. This includes especially the border districts of the state, northern Bihar, eastern Bihar and Mithilanchal.

BJP will cash in on the successful return of migrant laborers

Homecoming of migrant laborers was a major issue in the Corona era, in which Yogi’s work was appreciated in UP as well as Bihar. Yogi government had done the work of bringing the laborers of Bihar in large numbers to the border. Because of this, there is a tremendous craze of Yogis among the migrant laborers and youths who have returned there.

BJP released second list for Bihar assembly elections

Bihar workers gave example of Yogi government

UP CM Yogi showed the path to all the states including Bihar by making successful return of migrant laborers. Citing the example of the Yogi government, several laborers from Bihar stranded in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu had demanded the Nitish government to return to Bihar.