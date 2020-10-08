In Bihar, claims may be made to ask for votes in the name of development or to form a front, but the reality is that everyone’s axis rotates between castes and religions. Even when more than two fronts are formed in the current assembly elections (Bihar Election 2020), the first question is that how will this affect the political result.

Who is in danger from Secular Front!

After Upendra Kushwaha, BSP, Owaisi’s party including Pappu Yadav and other secular front, the biggest eagerness is that they can spoil the game. If we look at the old records of all these parties, none of them has much influence except Pappu Yadav and Upendra Kushwaha. Pappu Yadav holds 20 seats in Seemanchal among Yadavs and Muslims. Whether he wins these seats or not, he can spoil the game of others. In such a situation, there can be a problem for the RJD-Congress-Left alliance.

Similarly, Upendra Kushwaha has a hold in the extremely backward vote and he too can influence the result in a dozen seats. If he is successful in getting his vote, then he can make a dent in the traditional vote of NDA. Which can cause their loss. At the same time, there is a lot of speculation about how much effect the Owaisi factor will have. Owaisi’s party is expected to stand on 23 seats in Seemanchal, where more than 40 per cent are Muslim.

According to experts, the impact of Owaisi may not be as effective in Bihar but his speeches predict polarization of voters. Which can directly benefit BJP. At the same time, their hold has also increased in Seemanchal in recent times.

How much help from left front

This time all the left parties are fighting elections together and the grand alliance has got 29 seats. How it will impact will be interesting to see. The Left has been getting votes in about 50 seats in Bihar. Their major vote bank is that of Dalits. In the last assembly election, the Left had a large vote of Dalits. Only Male had won three seats, while number 9 had number two. That too when she was in front of strong alliances like Mahagathbandhan and NDA. This time, if the coalition’s vote meets with the vote bank of the Lept, then it can be a surprise factor of the election. It is holding many seats of the Left in Central Bihar.