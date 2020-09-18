Highlights: PM Modi to dedicate 1.9 km long mega bridge on Kosi river in Bihar today

CM Nitish Kumar to inaugurate Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Patna

After 86 years, the distance of Mahasetu, Nirmali and Saraigad will connect Mithila and Kosi area will be reduced from 298 km to 22 km

PM Modi will also inaugurate Bihar’s first electric loco shed in Barauni

Neelkamal, Patna

86 years after the rail bridge on the Kosi River was damaged due to the Earthquake in 1934, the rail bridge on the Kosi River is now ready, on which trains will start running from today. Those who live in Darbhanga, Madhubani, Supaul and Saharsa districts will be the biggest beneficiaries of the commencement of trains from the rail bridge on the Kosi River. At the same time, CM Nitish Kumar will inaugurate the much-awaited ISBT in Patna, as well as bus stands in four other districts.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid the foundation

The rail bridge over the Kosi river was damaged during the earthquake in Bihar in 1934. With this, the rail connection between North and East Bihar was lost. In later days, rail connectivity between the two areas was maintained, but the construction of the bridge over the Kosi river remained stuck. Due to this, the route connecting Darbhanga and Madhubani directly to Supaul and Saharsa was closed. On June 6, 2003, the government of the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee took an initiative in this direction and the foundation of a rail bridge over the Kosi river was laid. After 17 years, this bridge is ready today, which will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi.

One more gift to Mithilanchal after Darbhanga Airport

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kosi Mahasetu today at a cost of Rs 516 crore through video conferencing. This will now connect Mithilanchal to the Kosi region. Today the train will also be sent between Saraigarh to Asanpur Kupha. As soon as this railway bridge starts, the distance of 298 km from Nirmali to Saraigad will be reduced to just 22 km. At present, to travel from Nirmali to Saraigarh, people have to cover a distance of 298 km via Darbhanga – Samastipur – Khagaria – Mansi – Saharsa. Let us know that the trains had been tested on this new bridge in the month of June itself. Apart from this, air services are also being started from Darbhanga Airport to Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore from the first week of November.

Today, PM will hand over 12 projects to Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today dedicate to the nation the electronic interlocking and new bridge over the Kiul River by replacing the old mechanical signaling at Kosi Rail Mega Bridge and Kiul Yard. Apart from this, PM Modi today Passenger train on Hajipur-Vaishali new line, Passenger train on Islampur-Natesar new line, Train on Katihar-Newjalpaiguri railway line, Electric engine operation from Sitamarhi and DMU in Supaul-Saraigarh-Asanpur Kupha-Raghopur railway section Will launch Apart from this, inauguration of newly electrified rail section between Samastipur-Darbhanga-Jayanagar, Samastipur to Khagaria, Shivnarayanpur to Bhagalpur, Katihar-Newjalpaiguri and Sitamarhi to Muzaffpur. With this, PM will also dedicate the four new railways built in Bihar and the third line between Flood-Bakhtiyarpur. The new loco shed built in Barauni and gauge conversion on Saharsa-Saraigad-Raghopur road will also be dedicated to the nation.

CM Nitish will make inter-state bus equipped with modern facilities Terminal opening

It is ready for inauguration today after the Bihar government approved the Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT) scheme at Mouza Hill in the financial year 2017-18. In this, special facilities have also been made for the buses coming from different areas with separate terminal as well as passenger facilities. Apart from this, a commercial block has also been built here, i.e., the committee set up will allocate the shops built there for the operation and maintenance of the bus stand. Sometime ago the Nitish cabinet also approved the formation of this governing body called Inter-State Bus Terminal Society, Patna. Today, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will inaugurate the bus stand of Aurangabad, Ara, Jhajha and Nawada in four other districts along with ISBT in Patna. It was told that the cost of this scheme divided into three parts is 339 crore 22 lakhs and ISBT is equipped with all the state-of-the-art facilities.