In the wake of Bihar elections, the process of BJP leaders leaving the party is still going on. In two days, three big leaders have said goodbye to BJP. On Wednesday, four-time MLA and co-incharge of Uttar Pradesh BJP, Rameshwar Chaurasia has joined Chirag Paswan. Please tell that in Bihar’s caste politics, the leader of the Chaurasia society, Rameshwar is considered as one of the senior leaders of the BJP. Has played the role of party spokesperson in the state. The BJP has suffered a major setback due to his departure.Earlier on Tuesday, BJP State Vice President Rajendra Singh joined LJP in Delhi in presence of Chirag Paswan. At the same time, BJP leader Usha Vidyarthi has also joined the LJP.

Chirag said that his fight is with JDU

In Bihar, the political turmoil over the assembly elections does not seem to stop. After taking a different route from the ruling NDA coalition, Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan said that his fight is with JDU (LJP Vs JDU). In such a situation, he will field a candidate against Nitish Kumar’s party. They do not compete with BJP, so the party will not field candidates in their competition. However, despite this announcement, there is one seat where LJP will be seen claiming against BJP. LJP and BJP will directly contest this seat.

BJP-LJP face to face in Govindganj seat

It is said that what will happen in politics, nothing is known. Something similar is being seen in the Govindganj assembly seat in East Champaran. There will be a direct contest between LJP and BJP on Govindganj seat. Currently, LJP veteran Raju Tiwari is the MLA in this seat. In such a situation, the party does not want to leave this seat at all. It has been made clear from the party that she will not give up the claim on this seat. On the other hand, this seat has gone to BJP’s account from the NDA camp. In such a situation, the two parties face to face.