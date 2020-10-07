Highlights: The Shiv Sena has also entered the Bihar elections, the party announced to field its candidates.

NCP also decided to contest elections, both parties released their list of star campaigners

Shiv Sena releases list of 22 star campaigners, Uddhav, Aditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut will campaign

Mumbai

Former NDA ally Shiv Sena has also been entered in the Bihar elections. The party has announced to field its candidates in Bihar. At the same time, Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has also decided to contest the election. Both parties have also sent a list of their star campaigners to the Election Commission. According to the list of both the parties, about 60 leaders including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, Supriya Sule will go for campaigning in Bihar.

The Shiv Sena has released a list of 22 star campaigners on Thursday. Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be seen campaigning for his party’s candidates in Bihar elections. Apart from Uddhav, his son Aditya Thackeray is also in the list of campaigners.

Shiv Sena to contest 50 seats

According to sources, Shiv Sena, which split from BJP last year and formed the government in Maharashtra, will contest about 50 seats in Bihar. Other Shiv Sena leaders like Subhash Desai, Sanjay Raut, Anil Desai, Vinayak Raut, Arvind Sawant, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rehul Shewale and Kripal Tumane.



NCP releases list of 40 campaigners

The NCP has released a list of 40 star campaigners, stating that NCP president Sharad Pawar will be the main campaigner on behalf of the party in the election. Apart from this, Nawab Malik, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Supriya Sule and Fauzia Khan will also lead the election campaign. The party said in a statement that the party will share more information related to the elections in the coming times.