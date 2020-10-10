BJP national president JP Nadda will visit Bihar for a day. According to party leaders, he was to come on a three-day Bihar tour first. But his program has now been revised. According to information, after coming to Patna on Sunday, he will go directly.

According to party leaders, in the coming days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders of the party are also expected to visit Bihar. A virtual public meeting of some of these leaders will come to Bihar and mobilize voters in favor of NDA.

All eyes will be on PM Modi’s speech

There have been many changes in the politics of Bihar in the last few days. The LJP broke its ties with the NDA, but is showing its faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chirag Paswan is often seen saying that after the elections, LJP and BJP will form a government together in Bihar. Does PM Modi think the same way as Chirag thinks? These types of questions are echoing in Bihar’s mind these days. Therefore, everyone’s eyes will be on the statements of PM Modi and Amit Shah.

Bihar BJP is showing faith in Nitish Kumar

Although the LJP activists have been raising the slogan of ‘No bar to Modi, No to Nitish to Khair’, but the Bihar BJP has clearly stated that the leader of NDA in Bihar is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. His leadership, which is accepted, will be a partner of NDA. Bihar BJP President and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi has made it clear that even though the number of seats of BJP and JDU in Bihar is very high, only Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be formed.

On Sunday, BJP President JP Nadda, who is on a one-day Bihar tour, will meet with party leaders and workers in Gaya to discuss the election strategy. After this, he will return to New Delhi via Patna. This is the first BJP president’s visit to Bihar after the official announcement of elections. Earlier in September, he came to Patna on the occasion of formally launching the party’s self-sufficient Bihar campaign.

Big election for JP Nadda

The election of Bihar is also a big challenge for BJP President JP Nadda, because before this election, he has completed his organizational work by forming his team. However, he took over the responsibility of the party president in January itself and after that the party had to face defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections. But, the strategy for that election was decided before he became president. Now the election of Bihar is his first major test.