Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will start his election campaign from Monday. His virtual rally to be conducted from JDU’s state headquarters will be live on all JDU official social media accounts including the Chief Minister’s Facebook page. Sanjay Kumar Jha, JDU national general secretary and coordinating the party’s publicity, gave detailed information about the program to be held on Monday and Tuesday through virtual medium on Sunday.

Will address these 11 Vis areas of six districts at five o’clock on Monday evening

Sultanganj, Amarpur, Dhoraiya, Belhar, Tarapur, Jamalpur, Suryagada, Sheikhpura, Barbigha, Nawada and Govindpur.

Virtual Assembly of 11 Legislative Assembly of 5 districts at 11 am on 13 morning

Mokama, Drafthi, Paliganj, Kurtha, Jehanabad, Ghosi, Sandesh, Agiaon, Jagdishpur, Dumraon and Rajpur.

13 Assembly of 13 Assembly of these 4 districts at 4 pm

Chenari, Sasaram, Kargahar, Dinara, Nokha, Obra, Naveenagar, Rafiganj, Sherghati, Belaganj, Atri, Jhajha and Chakai.

Nitish Kumar will be live through virtual medium here

The rallies will be broadcast live from the party’s dedicated online platform www.jdulive.com.

Apart from this, these rallies can be seen live from the Chief Minister’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/NitishKumarJDU.

– Rallies can also be seen live from JDU’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/jduonline.