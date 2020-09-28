Highlights: In 2020 JDU 103, BJP may contest 101 seats in assembly elections

The NDA has prepared its formula for the assembly elections. If sources are to be believed, JDU has demanded more seats, but it has also been said to do the seat-sharing formula like 2010. Explain that in 2010, JDU 141 and BJP contested 102 seats. In this election, JDU won 115 seats and BJP won 91 seats and Lalu Yadav’s party RJD was reduced to 22 seats.

BJP veterans are churning in Delhi

Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav traveled to Delhi on Friday as soon as the seat-sharing in the NDA was finalized. After the Bihar in-charge left for Delhi, the first phase of polling was held in the state BJP office with state president Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP Bihar Legislature leader Sushil Kumar Modi with Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey Ghanto We continued to discuss the candidates’ salutations. On Sunday, Bihar BJP state president Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal has also left for Delhi. Sources reveal that the state president has also taken the list of potential candidates for the first phase, on which the Central Election Committee will brainstorm and give its consent. According to the source, there are about eight seats in the list prepared by BJP where the names of three candidates have been discussed. That is, BJP can cut the ticket of eight sitting MLAs.

NDA candidates names announced between 30 September 3 October

Bihar BJP candidates are expected to be announced before October 3 for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections to be held on October 28. Actually, the Bihar Election Committee meeting regarding the names of the candidates has not been held yet. If the source is to be believed, the BJP has almost finalized the name, but now those names will be discussed before the Bihar Election Committee and the list will be submitted to the Central Election Committee only after the consent of the Election Committee. Sources reveal that before 30 September i.e. Wednesday, Bihar Election Committee meeting can be held in the name of candidates with seats. After that, a Central Election Committee meeting will be held on that list, in which the name of the candidates will be stamped with complete assessment of that region.

This time JDU will contest 103 to 101 seats, BJP to 39 seats for allies

The NDA has prepared its formula for the assembly elections. According to the source, in the assembly elections 2020, JDU 103 and BJP 101 are going to contest elections. Let us tell you that in 2010 JDU 141 and BJP contested 102 seats. But this time LJP and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party ‘Hum’ are also included in the NDA. So this time 39 seats have been left for the allies. Let me tell you that the Mahagathbandhan won 178 out of 243 seats in the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, but in this victory more MLAs from JDU were won by RJD. Nitish Kumar’s party JDU, which had split from BJP, contested 142 seats in the 2010 elections but in 2015 JDU, which joined the Grand Alliance, contested 101 seats. In this context, in 2015 JDU contested 41 fewer seats than in 2010. Apart from this, JDU won 71 seats by fighting 101 seats, which was 44 seats less than in 2010. On the other hand, BJP, which contested 167 seats, could win only 53 seats in 2015.

JDU-BJP has trapped many seats between 2015 because of screw

In the last assembly election, JDU and BJP contested against each other. Due to this, there are many seats in Bihar assembly where last time BJP fielded candidates against JDU and JDU against BJP. According to the information, there are 56 seats where BJP-JDU contested against each other in 2015. Now the churning continues on who will claim that seat. If the formula is agreed, then the formula of 2010 has been fixed, so you will not have to do too much on the seats. That is, the seats on which the BJP won the election in 2010 will go to JDU’s account from where BJP won and JDU.

BJP wants LJP to remain in NDA

It is being told that JDU national president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is very angry with LJP chief Chirag Paswan’s persistent attacking attitude. Sources reveal that Nitish Kumar has made Ashok Chaudhary, who comes from Mahadalit community, the working president of the party. Sources also tell that Nitish Kumar is waiting for LJP to leave NDA. But BJP wants LJP to stay in NDA for the time being. The reason behind this is that, the Shiromani Akali Dal has separated from the NDA regarding the Agriculture Bill. And in such a situation, the BJP does not want its other allies to break away from the NDA. This is the reason that the BJP is trying its best to convince Chirag Paswan. Let us tell that LJP was given 42 seats by the 2015 NDA but only two of its candidates were able to win. This time the BJP is said to give 25 seats to Chirag Paswan. .

Upendra Kushwaha is also running till Delhi to join NDA

Upendra Kushwaha, who was a partner of the grand alliance, can once again return to the NDA. Please tell that Upendra Kushwaha’s party had gone with the Grand Alliance before the RLSP 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The source says that RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha has demanded the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat and 12 assembly seats from BJP. Also tell you that due to the demise of JDU MP Vaidyanath Prasad Mahato, Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat is to be by-election. However, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar showed no interest in Upendra Kushwaha and said that the BJP has to decide on the RLSP. Nitish Kumar also said that BJP has brought Jitan Ram Manjhi as well. Sources reveal that in Delhi, Upendra Kushwaha has been talked to BJP leaders and BJP has given five seats to Upendra Kushwaha.