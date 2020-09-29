After the announcement of assembly election dates in Bihar, activities have now intensified in the state regarding the political alliance. Former Union Minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha has broken ties with UPA. With this, Upendra Kushwaha has made a big announcement on Tuesday. Upendra Kushwaha’s party RLSP for the Bihar elections has now announced an alliance with the BSP and the People’s Party Socialist. On the other hand, BSP chief Mayawati has also confirmed this.Mayawati has said that ‘We have decided to contest elections in Bihar in alliance with Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party and other parties. If this alliance gets the blessings of the people of Bihar in the election, then Upendra Kushwaha will become CM.

He said that the Election Commission has announced by-elections to Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha in some states today. In UP and Madhya Pradesh, the BSP will contest the assembly by-elections all alone. There will be no party alliance with anyone.