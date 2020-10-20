LJP released its list of third phase candidates on Tuesday. In the third phase, 41 candidates have been fielded. Ten of these candidates are contesting for the first time. In this way LJP has played a bet on new faces in the third phase. LJP fielded 136 candidates in all three phases. In these, the nomination of the party candidate in Phulwari and Makhdumpur has been canceled. Thus, 134 LJP candidates are in the fray in the assembly elections.

In the third phase, LJP has fielded its candidate at Narkatiaganj, a BJP seat where there will be a friendly fight between the two. At the same time, LJP candidates are not in the fray against JDU in Sikta and VIP in Bahadurganj. However, the party has not yet clarified why its candidates are not in the fray in both the above seats. In the third phase also, LJP has given tickets to six rebels of BJP. These include Vijay Prasad Gupta from Sugauli, Pramod Kumar Priyadarshi from Laukha, Parmanand Rishidev from Raniganj, Chandrashekhar Singh Baban from Araria, Chandrabhushan Thakur from Kadwa and Vibhashchandra Chaudhary from Barari. In the third phase, the party has given tickets to seven women and eight Dalits. 11 upper castes and 17 backward-backward have got tickets. The party has fielded former minister Renu Kumari from Khagaria. Now her husband Vijay Kumar Singh has been given ticket by LJP from Bihariganj.

At the same time, five minorities have also been introduced. Ten Savarnas have also been given tickets. The new faces include Naushad Alam from Narkatiaganj, Intakhab Alam from Bajpatti, Vikas Kumar Mishra from Harlakhi, Gautam Kumar from Nirmali, Sanjay Singh from Mahua, Kalimuddin from Thakurganj, Abdurrarjak Gaighat from Mahishi and Komal Singh from Bochhaan.

LJP Candidate List 2020

1. Valmiki Nagar- Mahendra Kumar Bharti

2. Narkatiaganj – Naushad Alam

3. Sugauli – Vijay Prasad Gupta

4. Narkatiya – Sonu Kumar

5. Bajpatti – Intkhab Alam

6. Harlakhi – Vikas Kumar Mishra

7. Babobarhi – Amarnath Prasad

8. Loukha – Pramod Kumar Priyadarshi

9. Nirmali – Gautam Kumar

10. Pipra – Shakuntala Devi

11. Supaul – Prabhash Chandra Mandal

12. Triveniganj (Su) – Renulata Bharti

13. Raniganj (Su) – Parmanand Rishidev

14. Araria- Chandrasekhar Singh Baban

15. Thakurganj- Kalimuddin

16. Kochadhaman- Habiburrahman

17. Amour- Manoj Kumar Nishad

18. Kasba – Pradeep Kumar Das

19. Rupauli – Shankar Singh

20. Dhamdaha – Yogendra Kumar

21. Kadva – Chandrabhushan Thakur

22. Balrampur- Sangeeta Devi

23. Manihari (Su) – Anil Kumar Oraon

24. Bari – Vibhash Chandra Chaudhary

25. Alamnagar- Sunila Devi

26. Bihariganj – Vijay Kumar Singh

27. Singheshwar (Su) – Amit Kumar Bharti

28. Madhepura- realizing Suresh Yadav

29. Sonbarsa (Su) – Sarita Devi

30. Simri Bakhtiyarpur – Sanjay Kumar Singh

31. Mahishi – Abdur Razzaq

32. Bahadurpur- Devendra Kumar Jha

33. Gaighat – Komal Singh

34. Bochahan (Su) – Amar Azad

35. Sakra (Su) – Sanjay Paswan

36. Mahua – Sanjay Singh

37. Kalyanpur (Su) – Mona Prasad Sudeshwar Ram

38. Warisgnar- Urmila Sinha

39. Samastipur – Mahendra Pradhan

40. Morwa – Abhay Kumar Singh

41. Sarayanjan- Abhas Kumar Jha