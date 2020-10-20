LJP released its list of third phase candidates on Tuesday. In the third phase, 41 candidates have been fielded. Ten of these candidates are contesting for the first time. In this way LJP has played a bet on new faces in the third phase. LJP fielded 136 candidates in all three phases. In these, the nomination of the party candidate in Phulwari and Makhdumpur has been canceled. Thus, 134 LJP candidates are in the fray in the assembly elections.
In the third phase, LJP has fielded its candidate at Narkatiaganj, a BJP seat where there will be a friendly fight between the two. At the same time, LJP candidates are not in the fray against JDU in Sikta and VIP in Bahadurganj. However, the party has not yet clarified why its candidates are not in the fray in both the above seats. In the third phase also, LJP has given tickets to six rebels of BJP. These include Vijay Prasad Gupta from Sugauli, Pramod Kumar Priyadarshi from Laukha, Parmanand Rishidev from Raniganj, Chandrashekhar Singh Baban from Araria, Chandrabhushan Thakur from Kadwa and Vibhashchandra Chaudhary from Barari. In the third phase, the party has given tickets to seven women and eight Dalits. 11 upper castes and 17 backward-backward have got tickets. The party has fielded former minister Renu Kumari from Khagaria. Now her husband Vijay Kumar Singh has been given ticket by LJP from Bihariganj.
At the same time, five minorities have also been introduced. Ten Savarnas have also been given tickets. The new faces include Naushad Alam from Narkatiaganj, Intakhab Alam from Bajpatti, Vikas Kumar Mishra from Harlakhi, Gautam Kumar from Nirmali, Sanjay Singh from Mahua, Kalimuddin from Thakurganj, Abdurrarjak Gaighat from Mahishi and Komal Singh from Bochhaan.
LJP Candidate List 2020
1. Valmiki Nagar- Mahendra Kumar Bharti
2. Narkatiaganj – Naushad Alam
3. Sugauli – Vijay Prasad Gupta
4. Narkatiya – Sonu Kumar
5. Bajpatti – Intkhab Alam
6. Harlakhi – Vikas Kumar Mishra
7. Babobarhi – Amarnath Prasad
8. Loukha – Pramod Kumar Priyadarshi
9. Nirmali – Gautam Kumar
10. Pipra – Shakuntala Devi
11. Supaul – Prabhash Chandra Mandal
12. Triveniganj (Su) – Renulata Bharti
13. Raniganj (Su) – Parmanand Rishidev
14. Araria- Chandrasekhar Singh Baban
15. Thakurganj- Kalimuddin
16. Kochadhaman- Habiburrahman
17. Amour- Manoj Kumar Nishad
18. Kasba – Pradeep Kumar Das
19. Rupauli – Shankar Singh
20. Dhamdaha – Yogendra Kumar
21. Kadva – Chandrabhushan Thakur
22. Balrampur- Sangeeta Devi
23. Manihari (Su) – Anil Kumar Oraon
24. Bari – Vibhash Chandra Chaudhary
25. Alamnagar- Sunila Devi
26. Bihariganj – Vijay Kumar Singh
27. Singheshwar (Su) – Amit Kumar Bharti
28. Madhepura- realizing Suresh Yadav
29. Sonbarsa (Su) – Sarita Devi
30. Simri Bakhtiyarpur – Sanjay Kumar Singh
31. Mahishi – Abdur Razzaq
32. Bahadurpur- Devendra Kumar Jha
33. Gaighat – Komal Singh
34. Bochahan (Su) – Amar Azad
35. Sakra (Su) – Sanjay Paswan
36. Mahua – Sanjay Singh
37. Kalyanpur (Su) – Mona Prasad Sudeshwar Ram
38. Warisgnar- Urmila Sinha
39. Samastipur – Mahendra Pradhan
40. Morwa – Abhay Kumar Singh
41. Sarayanjan- Abhas Kumar Jha
.
Leave a Reply