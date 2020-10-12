BJP won the Ghosi seat in 1980 We are talking about Jehanabad where BJP’s hands have been empty for the last four decades. In 1980, the BJP won the Ghosi seat. Since then, the party has not got any success here. Not only this, if we look at the current situation, this time BJP is not in the race here. This is because the BJP has not fielded its candidates for the upcoming assembly seats in Jehanabad district, but the allies of the allies are contesting from here.

This time JDU leader Krishnanandan Prasad Verma from the Jehanabad seat Talking of Jehanabad assembly constituency, JDU leader and state education minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma is in the election field from NDA. On the other hand, Kumar Krishnamohan alias Suday Yadav is claiming from the Grand Alliance. Chirag Paswan’s party LJP also announced Indu Kashyap as its candidate from here. In this way, the BJP in Jehanabad will carry out a campaign in support of its ally JDU. BJP launched its candidate in Jehanabad in 2005 but did not succeed. After this, the party did not field its candidate here, the main reason was that this seat used to go to the account of other parties in the alliance. Also read: – Bihar Election: ‘Students’ can spoil the game of ‘Gurus’ in Paliganj

JDU is also claiming from Ghosi assembly seat Talking about Ghosi assembly seat, JDU has made Rahul Kumar a candidate from this time. On behalf of the Grand Alliance, the Ghosi seat has gone to the CPI male account. The party has given ticket to Rambali Singh Yadav here. Apart from these, 12 candidates are contesting this seat. The only Ghosi seat in this area is where the BJP candidate won during the 1980 elections. At that time Jagdish Verma was contesting this seat and managed to win. Since then, the hands of the party remained empty here. In 1995, Purnima Devi was a BJP candidate from Ghosi seat but did not succeed.

Jitanram Manjhi’s son-in-law from Makhdumpur seat in the election ground The Makhdumpur Assembly seat has gone into the account of HAM, Jitanram Manjhi’s party included in the NDA this time. From here, Devendra Manjhi, son-in-law of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, is contesting on behalf of NDA. On the other hand, they face RJD candidate Satish Kumar. A total of 10 candidates are in the fray for this seat. Looking at the BJP’s performance in Makhdumpur seat, the party had nominated Tilakdev Sharma as its candidate in 1985 and 1990, but could not succeed in registering victory.

In Bihar, the political mercury is going up due to the assembly elections (Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav). All the major political parties are trying hard for their victory. Specifically talk of the ruling BJP, the party does not want to leave any shortfall this time. BJP’s efforts in the alliance with JDU have done well this time. However, there is also an area of ​​the state where BJP has been empty of hands for almost forty years. This time too, due to the alliance, there is no possibility of ‘lotus’ blooming here.