The MLA distributed the mask among the people in his constituency and shared a photo of it on his social media platform.

Chhapra

The current MLAs and leaders have become active in their respective areas regarding the Bihar assembly election 2020. In the same sequence, JDU’s Bahubali MLA Manoranjan Singh alias Dhumal Singh (MLA Manoranjan Singh alias Dhumal Singh) from Ekma Assembly seat in Saran district distributed Mask among the people in his constituency and its Shared a photo on his social media platform. This picture shared on social media was overshadowed by the MLA. People trolled him.

People wrote – MLA, first wear a mask yourself

Actually, Bahubali MLA Manoranjan Singh alias Dhumal Singh from Ekma Assembly was distributing masks of people in his constituency and was also appealing to people to avoid Corona Mahmari. But the MLA was not wearing a mask by himself. When he posted this picture of distributing masks on social media, people trolled him. The people of the area wrote- “The legislator must first wear a mask himself.”

MLA visible without mask while wearing mask to elderly person

In the picture that the MLA shared, he was seen breaking social distancing as well. The MLA forgot to wear the mask himself while wearing a mask to an elderly person of his area. This photo started becoming viral as soon as the photo was posted on social media. However, his work was praised by his fans. But some people are also advising them to take precautions.

MLA made such comments on the post

The MLA wrote in his post- “Today I distributed masks in other areas of the area including Harpur Janata Bazaar, Tavernia, public safety is my first priority. I will fulfill it.” Many types of comments came under this post. A user named Chandan wrote – “JDU MLA, you are serving the public and have always been doing it, but you must also wear a mask.” At the same time, other users wrote – “MLA, before teaching the lesson of social distancing, you too would have taken care of it.”

Let me tell you, Chapra has gone to high risk zone regarding Corona. Most of the public representatives are running awareness campaigns in this area and in the same sequence MLAs such as Manoranjan Singh came out in Dhumal Singh and were distributing masks among the people in the area.