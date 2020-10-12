Janata Dal United (JDU) has started its ‘Nishchai Nitish Abhiyan’ on Monday for the Bihar assembly elections 2020. Under this campaign, the youth of Bihar will be digitally connected to the party.

On Monday, former JDU state president and leader of JDU parliamentary party in Lok Sabha Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh started this campaign. Mr. Lallan Singh released mobile number 85879-85879 to join the decidedly Nitish campaign. Anyone can connect with JDU by giving a missed call on this mobile number.

According to the information, the party will link the mobile number to its digital portal as soon as the missed call is received. After this, the party will send all its information to their mobile to JDU’s digital partner. MP Lallan Singh has also launched the Vote for Nitish.com (VoteForNitish.com-portal) with the launch of ‘Nishchai Nitish Abhiyan’. One can also join JDU by giving their information on this. On this occasion Lalan Singh It has been called that in 15 years, the work that Nitish Kumar has done for the development of Bihar will be extended to people of Bihar by becoming Nitish’s digital partner.

Every big party leader will carry forward the campaign

JDU’s National Secretary Ravindra Kumar Singh said that every senior JDU leader will carry forward the determined Nitish campaign. This campaign will be launched by the state president Basistha Narayan Singh, RCP Singh and other preferred leaders respectively so that information about this will reach every mobile and net friendly user of Bihar and supporters of Nitish Kumar and they can join us.

‘Vote for Nitish’ also released

Apart from launching the ‘Nishchai Nitish Ke’ campaign, JDU has also released ‘Vote for Nitish’. It appeals that as a surety, join Nitish Kumar and spread the work done by him through every social media platform. Vote for Nitish also promises that in five years, through 7 convictions, every village has taken up the task of carrying out development works to every city. Now this work will proceed in the form of 7 Nishya-2.