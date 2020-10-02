The assembly election in Bihar has been sounded. Meanwhile, all major political parties are adopting various tactics to woo the voters. Meanwhile, new hoardings have been installed at the JDU headquarters in the capital Patna. It is written on these hoardings, ‘Nitish belongs to all’, ‘Looks good’.

On the other hand, where the nomination process for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections started from Thursday, the matter of seat sharing between the constituents of the two big alliances of the state has not been resolved. On Thursday, there was a round of meetings in the NDA and the Grand Alliance. While the NDA has a firm hold on the LJP’s stand, there is no final decision between the RJD-Congress even in the Grand Alliance.

Round of meetings in NDA continues, but no result

The formal announcement of seat sharing in the NDA could not be done on Thursday also. JDU, BJP and LJP, meetings continued within the three parties. It was hoped that a joint meeting of the top leaders of the JDU and BJP, both the major parties of this alliance, would be held and the seat-sharing would result. It was also speculated that Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and Election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis would meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but this did not happen till late evening. At the same time, LJP President Chirag Paswan definitely met with BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Whatever conversation these leaders had in the inner room, no result could be revealed on the ground.