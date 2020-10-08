After leaving the post of DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey did not get the ticket for assembly elections and this news created a stir. However, everyone wants to know why Gupteshwar Pandey’s ticket to enter politics in Jorshore is not fulfilled, so here you can find the answer.

This could be the reason

Gupteshwar Pandey made statements and made political remarks about the Sushant Singh Rajput case, while being the DGP, after that if the BJP had given him his ticket, then his loss could be seen in Maharashtra in future. Second, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is watching the election work in Bihar these days, in such a situation, if there was a Gupteshwar ticket then in Maharashtra, the message would be that behind the statements of Gupteshwar, BJP and Devendra Fadnavis are there. The BJP does not want to take this risk, because in Maharashtra too, the inner party is exploring possibilities for itself.

Currently, the desire to get tickets will not be fulfilled

It is also being said that JDU did not give ticket to Gupteshwar Pandey even under the pressure of BJP. Due to this, JDU gave the seat of Buxar to the BJP quota to avoid slander. When Gupteshwar did not belong to the BJP, he started frantically for another seat from JDU. But right now the doors have been completely closed for them in BJP and JDU.

Gupteshwar Pandey wrote post on not getting ticket

JDU leader Gupteshwar Pandey said that after my retirement, everyone expected that I would fight the election but this time I am not contesting the assembly elections. Gupteshwar Pandey wrote a Facebook post saying, “I am disturbed by the phone of many of my well-wishers. I also understand their worries and troubles. After my retirement, everyone expected that I would contest the election, but this time I am not contesting the assembly elections. There is nothing to be disappointed Be patient.

He said, “My life has been spent in struggle. I will be in public service throughout my life. Please be patient and do not call me. My life is dedicated to the people of Bihar. I salute all the big brothers and sisters, mothers and youths of my native land Buxar and all the elders of all the caste religion. Keep your love and blessings! ‘

Bihar Polls: JDU released the list of 115 candidates, no name of Gupteshwar Pandey, see here – Who got the ticket from where?

Why didn’t JDU give Gupteshwar Pandey an assembly ticket?