Congress has released the list of 21 candidates for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections 2020. Voting for the first phase is scheduled on October 28. The process of filing nominations for this will end on 8 October. Earlier on Wednesday, JDU released the list of all its 115 candidates. On the other hand, Congress ally RJD has also announced the names of candidates for 42 seats.

According to the list released by the Congress, Shubhanand Mukesh from Kahalgaon, Lallan Yadav from Sultanangj, Jeetendra Singh from Amarpur, Dr. Ajay Kumar Singh from Jamalpur, Amrish Kumar from Lakhisarai, Gajanand Shahi alias Munna Shahi from Barbigha, Satyendra Bahadur from Bikram, Bikram Siddharth Saurav from Buxar and Sanjay Kumar Tiwari alias Munna Tiwari from Buxar have been made candidates.

Apart from this, the party also has Vishwanath Ram from Rajpur (reserved) seat, Prakash Kumar Singh from Chainpur, Murari Prasad Gautam from Chenari (safe), Santosh Kumar Mishra from Karghar, Rajesh Kumar from Kutumba (safe), Anand Kumar Singh from Aurangabad. Akhuri Omkar Nath, Sumant Kumar from Tikri, Shashi Shekhar Singh from Wazirganj, Mrs. Neetu Kumari from Hisua, Satish Kumar Urp Mantan Singh from Varsailganj and Sudhir Kumar alias Bunty Chaudhary from Sinkadara (reserved) seat.

